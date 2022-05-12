About the role
Join our Community Safety and Inclusion team in a newly created position as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Officer. This role will be integral in building and maintaining relationships with Cardinia’s Registered Aboriginal Parties, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and community groups, along with the Shire’s ATSI residents.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Officer provides advice to council officers, senior management, and Councillors in relation to matters relating to ATSI communities to ensure services provided and decisions made are in the best interests of the community.
Importantly, this role is within a supportive and collaborative team environment where your passion for making a positive impact to our community are celebrated and personal development is encouraged.
About you
To be successful in this role you will have proven experience in Community Development, working with Traditional Owner groups, ATSI controlled organisations, community groups and ATSI community members. You will also require the below:
This is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010
About us
Cardinia Shire Council is a dynamic and progressive organisation. We pride ourselves on our diversity and investment in our staff. Everything we do is underpinned by our Together, Different and for the Future approach, embracing collaboration and innovation across teams, with other agencies, and our community.
We seek people with diverse experience and background, then provide you with the tools for career success. You will have access to targeted training through our learning and development programs to enable you to achieve your professional goals and excel in your role.
We offer opportunities to work flexibly, balancing your work goals with your life goals. We offer a wide range of staff benefits, including discounted gym memberships and health insurance, annual leave loading and access to our comprehensive health and wellbeing program.
To apply
Cardinia Shire Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to an equitable, diverse, and socially inclusive work environment and a positive, barrier-free recruitment process. We welcome applicants from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, people living with a disability, LGBTIQ+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to explore career opportunities with Cardinia Shire Council. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to advise us at the time of application. 1300 787 624
Cardinia Shire Council is committed to being a Child Safe organisation and has zero tolerance for child abuse, gender inequality, racism, violence against women and family violence.
To ensure Cardinia Shire Council complies with Chief Health Officer directions, this role requires the incumbent to have and maintain the necessary mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Check, pre-employment medical and obtain or hold a valid Working with Children Check.
You must have valid Australia Working Rights to be considered for this role