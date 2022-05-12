Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Officer

Part time opportunity, (3 days per week)Starting $85k+ super (pro-rata)Hybrid work model, Officer locationPlay a central role in the development and delivery of Cardinia Shires Reconciliation Action planAbout the roleJoin our Community Safety and Inclusion team in a newly created position as an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Officer. This role will be integral in building and maintaining relationships with Cardinia’s Registered Aboriginal Parties, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations and community groups, along with the Shire’s ATSI residents.Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Officer provides advice to council officers, senior management, and Councillors in relation to matters relating to ATSI communities to ensure services provided and decisions made are in the best interests of the community.Importantly, this role is within a supportive and collaborative team environment where your passion for making a positive impact to our community are celebrated and personal development is encouraged.About youTo be successful in this role you will have proven experience in Community Development, working with Traditional Owner groups, ATSI controlled organisations, community groups and ATSI community members. You will also require the below:Experience in developing plans and practically applying policies and strategies, preferably in local government settingDemonstrated experience in working with multiple stakeholders to plan and deliver initiatives that support the ATSI communityDemonstrated experience in facilitating networks and ongoing relationships with community services providers, Traditional Owner groups and ATSI organisationsDemonstrated experience with local and regional networks, government departments and knowledge of relevant government policy and funding programsThis is a special measures role and only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply, as per the Equal Opportunity Act 2010About usCardinia Shire Council is a dynamic and progressive organisation. We pride ourselves on our diversity and investment in our staff. Everything we do is underpinned by our Together, Different and for the Future approach, embracing collaboration and innovation across teams, with other agencies, and our community. We seek people with diverse experience and background, then provide you with the tools for career success. You will have access to targeted training through our learning and development programs to enable you to achieve your professional goals and excel in your role. We offer opportunities to work flexibly, balancing your work goals with your life goals. We offer a wide range of staff benefits, including discounted gym memberships and health insurance, annual leave loading and access to our comprehensive health and wellbeing program. To applyTo apply for this position please complete the online application form, including your resume and a brief cover letter demonstrating your suitability to the role.To access the position description please visit https://careers.cardinia.vic.gov.au/our-jobs/ please note you will need to scroll to the bottom of the advertised position to access the PD.Applications close: 5 June 2022For application queries please contact 1300 787 624, and ask to speak to a member of the recruitment team, if you require further information regarding the position, please ask for Mark Carter.Cardinia Shire Council is an equal opportunity employer committed to an equitable, diverse, and socially inclusive work environment and a positive, barrier-free recruitment process. We welcome applicants from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, people living with a disability, LGBTIQ+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to explore career opportunities with Cardinia Shire Council. If you have any support or access requirements, we encourage you to advise us at the time of application. 1300 787 624Cardinia Shire Council is committed to being a Child Safe organisation and has zero tolerance for child abuse, gender inequality, racism, violence against women and family violence.To ensure Cardinia Shire Council complies with Chief Health Officer directions, this role requires the incumbent to have and maintain the necessary mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.All successful applicants will be required to undertake a National Police Check, pre-employment medical and obtain or hold a valid Working with Children Check.You must have valid Australia Working Rights to be considered for this rolePosition Description 83000 AUD Cranbourne 3977